Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.