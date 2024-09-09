Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE UBER opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

