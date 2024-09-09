Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after acquiring an additional 713,168 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,504,000 after acquiring an additional 540,234 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after acquiring an additional 501,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,321,000 after acquiring an additional 486,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $78.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

