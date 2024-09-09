Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,750,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,212,000 after buying an additional 165,103 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

