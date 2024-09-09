Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period.

VNLA stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

