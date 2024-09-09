Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.23. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

