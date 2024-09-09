First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in First American Financial by 99.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 56.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF opened at $65.02 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

