First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
FMBH stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $916.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.
