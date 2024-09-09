First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTHI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,084,000.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
