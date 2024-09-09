Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $170.02 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

