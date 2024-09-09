Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.11.

Several brokerages have commented on FLS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:FLS opened at $45.51 on Monday. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $3,112,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $3,808,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Flowserve by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 350,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

