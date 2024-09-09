Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.28% of Flywire worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 151,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Flywire by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,891 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 405,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,246.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,303 shares of company stock valued at $330,186. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $17.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

