Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.44.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $212.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $610.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

