Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

