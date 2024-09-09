Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fortive by 70.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after acquiring an additional 369,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Fortive by 104.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,748,000 after buying an additional 188,415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 599.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 275,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

