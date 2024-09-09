Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $41,383,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $293.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.31 and a 200 day moving average of $270.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $318.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

