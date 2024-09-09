Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $83,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $23,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $15,102,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $97.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.92. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.