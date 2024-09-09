Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $198,916,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

