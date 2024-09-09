Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMS opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

