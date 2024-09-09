Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 58,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Frontline were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,883,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Frontline by 1,813.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 70,077 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its position in Frontline by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after buying an additional 567,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $22.22 on Monday. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.04.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

