FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

