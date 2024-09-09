Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 55,967 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.85.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

