Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 122.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,779.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $137,881.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $182,342.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,779.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.7 %

LZB opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $495.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZB

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.