Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,402 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after buying an additional 168,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $130.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.