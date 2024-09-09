Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Adeia during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adeia in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Adeia by 99.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 207,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,817 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Trading Down 3.3 %

ADEA opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

