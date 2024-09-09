Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 137,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $206,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.30. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $114.65.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.