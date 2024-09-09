Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $117.44 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

