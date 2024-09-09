Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 501 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

