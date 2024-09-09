Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,412 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 0.2 %

CELH opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

View Our Latest Report on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.