Gallacher Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Medpace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $335.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.