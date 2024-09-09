Gallacher Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $106.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

