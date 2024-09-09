Gallacher Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $704,000. Umpqua Bank increased its position in ASML by 105.1% during the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 22.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in ASML by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 14.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 5.4 %

ASML opened at $752.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $925.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $951.10. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

