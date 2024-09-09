Gallacher Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 4.2 %

NXPI stock opened at $226.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.53.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

