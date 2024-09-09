Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $86,218,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of National Grid by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

