Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 118.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 580.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 70.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $402.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $443.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

