Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $253.84 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.51 and its 200 day moving average is $331.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.