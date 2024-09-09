Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 23,542.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,861,000 after acquiring an additional 221,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $53.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.