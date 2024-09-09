Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUK. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PUK opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

