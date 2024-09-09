Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 263.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 17.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 51,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $3,213,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,030,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,965,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $17,558,573. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

