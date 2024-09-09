Gallacher Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.41.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $339.84 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

