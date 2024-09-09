Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 16,379 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

