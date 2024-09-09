Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in A10 Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

ATEN stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $988.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

