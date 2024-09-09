Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $185.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.33. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

