Gallacher Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

MT stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

