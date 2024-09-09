Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

