GAP (NYSE:GPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the apparel retailer's stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Daiwa America raised GAP to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.51.

GAP Price Performance

GAP Dividend Announcement

Shares of GPS opened at $24.55 on Friday. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GAP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,469,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GAP by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 193,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GAP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 589,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in GAP by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

