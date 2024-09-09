Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at CIBC

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

GATO opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $795.58 million, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 80,889 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

