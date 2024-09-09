GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 140,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,821,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.56 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The company has a market cap of £7.32 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

