Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $154.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.71.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

