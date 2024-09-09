General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 129,712 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,402 shares of company stock worth $16,506,439. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

